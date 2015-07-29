Weiland cancels European tour

Scott Weiland And The Wildabouts have cancelled their upcoming UK and European tour.

But their gig at London’s The Garage on September 3 will go ahead as planned.

The run of shows had been due to take place across September and October to support the release of their debut album Blaster.

A statement reads: “Scott and the band, along with management want the fans to know that this decision was not made lightly.

“But as it stood, the tour dates had far too many administration and production issues to overcome, and ultimately the fan experience would have been far below what Scott feels his loyal fans deserve.

“We apologise to our fans and appreciate their understanding in this matter.”

There’s no word if the dates will be rescheduled.

Blaster was released in March but the group were left reeling when guitarist Jeremy Brown died on the day the record launched.