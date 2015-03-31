Weiland guitarist Brown dies

Scott Weiland has reported the sudden death of Wildabouts bandmate Jeremy Brown.

The guitarist passed away yesterday – the day the band’s debut album Blaster was released.

The tragedy came to light after Brown failed to arrive for a rehearsal ahead of a launch event in Hollywood.

Former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver singer Weiland said via Facebook: “We were all concerned when Jeremy didn’t show up. An hour later his family called to say he had passed away.

“I’m in shock right now. Everyone that knows him is devastated. It is a terrible loss that goes beyond words.”

Weiland described Brown as his “truest friend” and “one of the most gifted guitar players I’ve ever known.”

He added: “A post on Facebook feels so trite and small compared to the love that I have for him and for the talent that has passed on – but I felt it was necessary to at least start here. Please keep his family in your thoughts.”

No further details have been released.