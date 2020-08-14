Weezer release upbeat new single Beginning Of The End from Bill & Ted Face The Music

Weezer have released their new single Beginning Of The End, which will feature on the soundtrack to Bill & Ted Face The Music.

The film sees Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their roles from 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, with the new film set to hit the silver screen on September 1.

Weezer say: “We've got some most excellent news for you. Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit) from Bill & Ted Face The Music is out now. Catch it in the movie and on the soundtrack, out on August 28.”

They’ve also given an update on the status of their new album Van Weezer, saying: “It is now coming in May 2021, right before the Hella Mega Tour. If you pre-ordered a bundle from our webstore, the merch will begin shipping early next week. More music coming for you humans real soon, OK?”

The Bill & Ted Face The Music soundtrack will also feature Mastodon, Lamb Of God and FIDLAR. Check out the full tracklist below along with a trailer for the film.

Speaking recently with Total Film, Reeves said: “We're still a pretty scrappy independent movie. It's part of the charm! This movie is very much in the spirit of the other two films across the board. So there are Easter egg cameos, and there are other important musical figures that are prominent.

“I don’t want to give too much of it away but the spirit of it, all the way down to the soundtrack... it’s a Bill & Ted movie, straight up.”

In May this year, Weezer praised those on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic with a video for their single Hero which will feature on the Van Weezer album.

(Image credit: VVS Films/Orion Pictures/Hammerstone Studios)

Bill & Ted Face The Music Soundtrack

1. Lost in Time - Big Black Delta

2. Big Red Balloon - Alec Wigdahl

3. Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit) - Weezer

4. Story Of Our Lives - Cold War Kids

5. Rufus Lives - Mastodon

6. Circuits of Time - Big Black Delta

7. Darkest Night - POORSTACY

8. The Death Of Us - Lamb Of God

9. Breaker - FIDLAR

10. Leave Me Alone - Culture Wars

11. Right Where You Belong - Blame My Youth

12. Face the Music - Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah)

13. That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of the Meaning of Meaning, Part 1 - Wyld Stallyns