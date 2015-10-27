Weezer release Thank God For Girls video

Weezer have released a video for their single Thank God For Girls.

The track is Rovers Cuomo and co’s first new music since 2014 album Everything Will Be Alright In The End. It can be bought now in digital formats via Apple Music, Amazon and Google Play.

Weezer have three live dates coming up in the US. They play 105.7 The Point’s HoHo Shows in St Louis, Missouri on December 8, FM 102’s Big Snow Show in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on December 10 and Live 105’s Night So Silent Night in Oakland, California, on December 11.