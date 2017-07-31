Weezer pay tribute to Guns N’ Roses in new video

Weezer as you've never seen them before

Weezer have paid tribute to Guns N’ Roses in their new video for Feels Like Summer.

They unveiled the track earlier this year and performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in May.

The new video features live footage, with vocalist Rivers Cuomo dressed as Axl Rose and guitarist Brian Bell sporting a Slash-style top hat.

In a statement, the band say: “It Feels Like Summer in Paradise City. This is our tribute to the one and only Guns N’ Roses.”

The track is expected to appear on Weezer’s upcoming 11th album – the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled record, also known as The White Album.

Weezer recently wrapped up a run of shows across the US – and they’ll head out on the road again from next month, with dates planned in Canada, the US, Europe and the UK.

Find a full list of Weezer’s upcoming live dates below.

Aug 18: Oro Medonte Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, ON

Aug 20: Oro Medonte The Big festival, ON

Aug 26: Nuevo Leon Hellow Music Festival, Mexico

Sep 01: Seattle Bumbershoot, WA

Sep 02: Seattle Bumbershoot, WA

Sep 09: Kansas City 96.5 The Buzz’s Buzz Beach Ball, KS

Sep 10: St Louis LouFest, MO

Sep 15: Del Mar KABOO, CA

Sep 16: Atlanta Music Midtown, GA

Sep 17: New York The Meadows Music And Arts Festival, NY

Oct 05: Reno Grand Sierra Resort And Casino, NV

Oct 06: Napa Silverado Resort And Spa, CA

Oct 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Oct 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Oct 16: Cologne Ewerk, Germany

Oct 18: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belium

Oct 19: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 21: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 23: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Oct 24: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Oct 25: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 27: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 28: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

