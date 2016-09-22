Listen to Stone Sour’s 1st Person demo

Stone Sour have streamed their 2005 demo version of 1st Person, which appeared on their album Come What(ever) May the following year.

It’s the latest in a series of bonus releases as Corey Taylor and co celebrate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough title. They previously streamed demos of Through Glass and 30⁄ 30 -150.

Guitarist Josh Rand says: “I had written the verse and bridge riffs while we were out on tour for the self-titled album in 2003.

“I revisited these ideas in 2005 after buying my first Pro Tools rig, and I was able to flush out this song.”

Frontman Taylor last month reported that Stone Sour had demoed 18 songs for their sixth album, tentatively due next year.

He said: “We’re going back to basics. I’m an old-school guy – I think most of us are. The thing that I loved about great albums is that you would get it and you would want to study everything.

“I’m going to try to meld that world with the electronic world and see if those two can kind of coalesce and coexist.

“We’re starting to really get stuff together – like, really see the vision of it – and just put together just a kick-ass rock and roll album.”

The band’s most recent release was their five-track covers EP Straight Outta Burbank, which arrived last year.

