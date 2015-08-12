Murderdolls may never record again

Wednesday 13 doubts he’ll record another Murderdolls album.

He and ex Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison formed the core of the group and released Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls in 2002 and Women And Children Last in 2010.

But as for the chances of a third album, 13 says it’s not likely as they “went out on a high note” with their 2010 release.

He tells Music Mania: “I would say right now, no – but I also said that about the second one. We had a good run with the first and the second and unfortunately it just didn’t quite work out that last time touring-wise.

“We just stepped away from it, and that’s kind of where it is. So I don’t know if it will ever get revisited.”

He says he has no ill feelings towards Jordison and adds: “I feel like we went out on a high note. We came back out and did one more record for everybody to seal the deal on it and kind of sealed our fate at the same time.”

13 will play two Halloween shows in London on October 30 and 31 and he released his sixth album Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague in January.