Wednesday 13 team up with Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia for new single Monster

Wednesday 13 have released a lyric video for their new single Monster.

The track is on the band’s latest album Necrophaze which arrived in September last year via Nuclear Blast, with the song featuring a guest appearance from Lacuna Coil vocalist Cristina Scabbia.

Band leader Wednesday 13 says: "Monster is the first Wednesday 13 song recorded to feature guest vocals. I wanted something different than I had ever tried before and I wanted a female vocalist.

“Cristina was the perfect choice for this song. I gave her the lyrics and some minor details, and she came back with what you hear. She totally floored us with her amazing vocal range and adding a new element never heard on one of our songs before.”

Scabbia adds: “This collaboration was born from blackness. Wednesday and I are both fans of the darkest vision of art and music, and when I was asked to sing with him for the song Monster, I immediately visualised his concept and shared it with pleasure.

“What I love about this song is that some people in life are taking the worst out of us... but demonising it all and pushing away the tension through notes is the best thing to do.”

The new promo comes as Wednesday 13 prepare to head out on tour with The 69 Eyes, The Nocturnal Affair and The Crowned.

Their first show is schedule for Friday night (January 24) at Brooklyn’s Knitting Factory. Find a full list of dates here.