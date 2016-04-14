We The Kings launch The Story Of Tonight video

We The Kings have released a video for this track The Story Of Tonight.

The song originally featured in the Broadway musical Hamilton, with frontman Travis Clark saying the band decided to record their take on the track after listening to it after failing to land tickets for the New York stage production.

He continues: “We tried to get into the show but couldn’t. We went back to the hotel and said, ‘let’s check out what the music’s all about. We heard this song and were like, ’This kinda sounds like it would be a fun We The Kings type song.’

The band released their fifth studio album Strange Love in 2015 and start a US tour in June.

We The Kings 2016 US tour

Jun 24: Dalas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 26: Houston NRG Stadium Parking Lot, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans Mardi Gras World, LA

Jun 29: Nashville Tennessee State Fairgrounds, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Tinker Field, FL

Jul 03: West palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 08: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 09: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 10: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 11: Scranton The Pavilion, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 14: Darien Lake Center, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel PNC Banks Arts Center, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 30: Salt lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Jul 31: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta Park, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Salt River Fields, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 07: Pomona Fairplex, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & casino, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Aug 12: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 13: Portland Expo Center, OR