“We have a lot of cool songs in Blink, it’s weird to me that’s the one!”: Blink-182 on the making of the “pretty little ballad” that became their biggest ever hit

By ( Louder ) published

The trio needed one more song to complete their third album, so Tom DeLonge went home and summoned up a classic…

Blink-182 in 1999
(Image credit: KMazur/WireImage)

Blink-182 were determined to step things up on their third album. The Californian trio had made a big breakthrough with the puerile punk-pop of their 1997 second record Dude Ranch and now they made a plan to up the ante across the board: more puerile, more punk, more pop. Nowhere is that final ambition better summed up than on their indelible anthem All The Small Things. The second single to be released from 1999’s Enema Of The State, it became their biggest ever hit, the sort of song that takes a band from out of one lane and into another, a mainstream crossover that turned Blink-182 into an arena-dwelling global phenomenon.

Though it had been released as part of the record six months earlier, All The Small Things only really took off globally when released as a single in the UK in March 2000, 25 years ago this month. Things were already rapidly heating up for the band, with Enema Of The State’s lead single What’s My Age Again? doing the leg work in setting the stage for another huge leap up the commercial ladder. But no-one quite had any idea just what a huge all-conquering hit its follow-up would become.

It was written towards the end of recording sessions in LA for the album when the band decided they needed one more hook-laden song that would be catnip to radio stations. DeLonge went home and wrote just the thing, penning an ode to his then-girlfriend (and later wife… and later ex-wife) Jennifer Jenkins, about whom he'd spent months on the road touring Dude Ranch pining to be home with.

“It’s a pretty little ballad,” he said in an interview at the time. Influenced by the Ramones, its wordless chorus also came about because he'd hit a lyrical hurdle. “I put na-na’s in it cos I couldn’t think of any words.” What is certain is that All The Small Things is the sound of someone head over heels in love - the lyrics saying, “She left me roses by the stairs / Surprises let me know she cares” were an actual thing that Jenkins did.

“Tom is totally, 100 percent faithful to his girlfriend,” DeLonge’s bandmate Mark Hoppus said to Rolling Stone when asked to describe him. “He’s pretty straightforward. He hangs out with his girlfriend, and he believes in aliens.”

Although DeLonge had fulfilled his own brief in writing a song that was impossibly straightforward and filled with undeniable, melodic hooks, he was also unsure about just how route one it was.

“It was one of the last songs we recorded, because it was so simple it wasn’t that much fun to play,” he told Kerrang!. “But once we put it all together and played it as a band, we all looked at each other and said, ‘This song’s huge!’. Once we recorded it and heard it, it gave us the chills. We looked at each other and knew we had this little piece of magic. We knew that thing was going to be a gigantic thing, I don’t know how, but we just felt it straight away.”

Their intuition was not wrong. All The Small Things turned Blink-182 into world beaters and became their most successful single. That, in part, was down to its accompanying video and its parodying of an array of superstar pop acts at the time. As Mark Hoppus explained in an interview a few years ago, their radar wasn’t quite as well attuned with foreseeing how well that would go down.

“It was directed by Marcos Siega and he told us the concept for the video and I remember saying, ‘This isn’t funny, no-one is going to like this video, there’s nothing funny about it’,” Hoppus told Rock Sound. “It probably ended up being our most well-received video and people thought it was genius. I guess my issue with it was I didn’t have any frame of reference, I didn’t watch any of these pop bands, I didn’t know any of the videos we were spoofing. I was totally wrong, it turned out great!” It wasn’t just a highly-successful video that Hoppus got out of the shoot, either – it’s also where he met his wife Skye Everley, who worked for MTV at the time.

DeLonge’s initial reservations about All The Small Things did come full circle, though. In an interview in 2022, he explained that he had come to regret his vocal delivery in the track. “I sound like I’m four years old!” he joked. “Four times a month, there’s a cover band somewhere playing that and someone I know has filmed it and sent it to me and I go, ‘Really?!’. We have a lot of really cool songs in Blink and it’s weird to me that’s the one.”

Niall Doherty
Niall Doherty

Niall Doherty is a writer and editor whose work can be found in Classic Rock, The Guardian, Music Week, FourFourTwo, on Apple Music and more. Formerly the Deputy Editor of Q magazine, he co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former Q colleagues Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. He is also Reviews Editor at Record Collector. Over the years, he's interviewed some of the world's biggest stars, including Elton John, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Robert Plant and more. Radiohead was only for eight minutes but he still counts it.

More about louder
Efè, Cardinals, Ria Rua, Hotgirl, Dea Matrona

10 brilliant new Irish artists you should listen to before next St. Patrick's Day rolls into view
Gene Simmons performs at Alcatraz Metal Fest on August 11, 2024 in Kortrijk, Belgium.

Gene Simmons cancels 17 solo shows as Kiss announce unmasked reunion gig to mark fan club's 50th anniversary
Efè, Cardinals, Ria Rua, Hotgirl, Dea Matrona

10 brilliant new Irish artists you should listen to before next St. Patrick's Day rolls into view
See more latest
Most Popular
Efè, Cardinals, Ria Rua, Hotgirl, Dea Matrona
10 brilliant new Irish artists you should listen to before next St. Patrick's Day rolls into view
Peter Hook and the Groundhogs
“It did sound like the nightmare Tony McPhee was trying to describe. Prog usually has softness and intricacy, but this wasn’t a record you disappeared into”: New Order’s Peter Hook hails Groundhogs’ Split
Disturbed’s David Draiman posing for a photograph in 2005
“People are intimidated, or say I give off some bad vibe. But if you want to get a reaction out of a crowd, you better have an ego”: How Disturbed’s David Draiman became the metal star the press loved to hate
Steve Hillage posing for a photograph in the 1970s
“The conservatism of what’s called progressive rock these days appals me”: The life and times of Steve Hillage, the maverick guitarist who helped shape the sound of prog
TesseracT
"The music’s pretty progressive, but it’s not Rush is it? It’s not exactly Dream Theater." TesseracT's journey to debut album One
The 69 Eyes posing for a photograph in 2009
“I’m not a role-playing games guy. I’m not about drinking beer and singing folk songs. I’m all about sex, blood and rock’n’roll”: How Finnish glam-goth metal icons The 69 Eyes blazed a trail for HIM
Detail from the album cover of Bob Dylan&#039;s Bringing It All Back home
“If you don’t like Bringing It All Back Home, you don’t like music. You should hand your ears back.” Bob Dylan’s game-changing album is 60 today and still astonishing
Black Sabbath posing for a photograph with singer Ian Gillan in 1983
“I agreed to join the band when I was drunk. I’ve not much recollection of what went on!”: The chaotic story of Black Sabbath’s Born Again and the tour that inspired Spinal Tap
The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson posing for a photograph in 1977
“He came up three times gasping for help. The others thought he was goofing around. He wasn’t”: How doomed Beach Boy Dennis Wilson made his solo masterpiece Pacific Ocean Blue
Eddie Vedder live with Pearl Jam in 1999
“That song was a sad, minor key drone…”: the 2000 single that is one of Pearl Jam’s oddest releases ever