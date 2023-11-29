"We have a lot of fun on stage!" Lindisfarne announce spring UK tour dates

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Veteran folk rockers Lindisfarne release UK tour dates for both February and April

Lindisfarne
(Image credit: James Hind)

Geordie folk proggers Lindisfarne have announced a run of live dates around the UK for February and April.

The band now feature founding bassist Rod Clements and Dave Hull-Denholm on vocals, guitars and piano, the son-in-law of late singer and songwriter Alan Hull, along with Steve Daggett (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Paul Smith (drums), Ian Thomson (bass).

"We're not exactly shoe-gazers - we have a lot of fun on stage and I feel that permeates into the audience so that we all wind up sharing the moment," says Clements.

"People keep coming back to Lindisfarne and while that carries on, we carry on. Each year we seem to put on more shows and we're thrilled to be adding 02 Academy theatres to our itinerary in 2024."

Lindisfarne Spring 2024 tour dates:
Feb 10: North Sheilds The Exchange 1856 
Feb 11: North Sheilds The Exchange 1856 
Feb 16: Berwick Upon Tweed The Maltings
Feb 17: Yarm (Teeside) Princess Alexander Auditorium
Apr 3: Sheffield O2 Academy
Apr 4: Leicester O2 Academy
Apr 5: Newbury Arlington Arts Centre
Apr 6: Emsworth St James' Church
Apr 7: Bournemouth 02 Academy
Apr 13: Clitheroe The Grand
Apr 14: Wetherby Folk Club (The Engine Shed)

Get tickets.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.