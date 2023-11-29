"We have a lot of fun on stage!" Lindisfarne announce spring UK tour dates

Geordie folk proggers Lindisfarne have announced a run of live dates around the UK for February and April.

The band now feature founding bassist Rod Clements and Dave Hull-Denholm on vocals, guitars and piano, the son-in-law of late singer and songwriter Alan Hull, along with Steve Daggett (vocals, guitars, keyboards), Paul Smith (drums), Ian Thomson (bass).

"We're not exactly shoe-gazers - we have a lot of fun on stage and I feel that permeates into the audience so that we all wind up sharing the moment," says Clements.

"People keep coming back to Lindisfarne and while that carries on, we carry on. Each year we seem to put on more shows and we're thrilled to be adding 02 Academy theatres to our itinerary in 2024."

Lindisfarne Spring 2024 tour dates:

Feb 10: North Sheilds The Exchange 1856

Feb 11: North Sheilds The Exchange 1856

Feb 16: Berwick Upon Tweed The Maltings

Feb 17: Yarm (Teeside) Princess Alexander Auditorium

Apr 3: Sheffield O2 Academy

Apr 4: Leicester O2 Academy

Apr 5: Newbury Arlington Arts Centre

Apr 6: Emsworth St James' Church

Apr 7: Bournemouth 02 Academy

Apr 13: Clitheroe The Grand

Apr 14: Wetherby Folk Club (The Engine Shed)

Get tickets.