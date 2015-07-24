We Are The Ocean launch Good For You video

We Are The Ocean have released a video of Good For You, the latest single from fourth album Ark.

The follow-up to 2012’s Maybe Today, Maybe Tomorrow was launched in May.

Frontman Liam Cromby says: “The video starts at the end of a storyline. A bank heist has gone down with some hiccups on the way – like finding an angry girl in the boot of the car – but at the end everything is sweet because the money’s in the bag.

“We spent the day working on the choreography and when the lighting was right we had two hours to get the final shot. It was pretty manic.”

He adds: “I like that it has Tarantino stylings with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s vision.”

We Are The Ocean are currently playing a series of summer festivals – including Reading and Leeds next month – before launching a 10-date winter UK tour in November.

Jul 24: Sheffield Tramlines Festival, UK

Aug 02: Derbyshire Y Not Festival, UK

Aug 08: Eschwege Open Air, Germany

Aug 22: Sankt Polten Frequency Festival, Austria

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 29: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 30: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 26: Brighton Racecourse, UK

Nov 09: Birmingham The Asylum

Nov 10: Cardiff The Globe

Nov 11: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 12: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Nov 13: Leeds University Mine

Nov 15: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah wah Hut

Nov 16: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Nov 17: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 20: London O2 Academy Islington