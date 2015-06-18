We Are The Ocean announce UK winter trek

We Are The Ocean have announced a 10-date winter UK tour.

The Essex group hit the road in November, starting at The Asylum in Birmingham.

The dates are in support of the band’s fourth album Ark. The follow-up to 2012’s Maybe Today, Maybe Tomorrow was launched on May 11 via BMG Chrysalis.

WE ARE THE OCEAN UK WINTER TOUR 2015

Nov 09: Birmingham The Asylum

Nov 10: Cardiff The Globe

Nov 11: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 12: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Nov 13: Leeds University Mine

Nov 15: Glasgow King Tut’s Wah wah Hut

Nov 16: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Nov 17: Manchester Sound Control

Nov 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Nov 20: London O2 Academy Islington