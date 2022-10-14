Watch Yes' Jon Davison make a cameo in Glass Hammer's new video All Alone

By Natasha Scharf
( Prog )
published

Glass Hammer enlist former singer Davison and more for the latest clip from current album At The Gate

Black and white image of Glass Hammer in 2022 laughing
(Image credit: Julie Babb)

Glass Hammer have shared a new video for All Alone and you might spot some familiar faces in it. Former vocalist and current Yes singer Jon Davison is among those making a cameo appearance in the clip, which also includes Sound Of Contact's Dave Kerzner, Life In Digital's Jon Beagley, Pete Pardo (Sea Of Tranquility) and a number of the band's fans.

“Our fans are very loyal,” says Steve Babb. “It seemed like a fun idea to include them this time!  

"All Alone is one of our heavier tunes, but there’s plenty of progginess in the track. The rhythm is really infectious, which I thought made it a good song for reaction videos. Heads are bobbing non-stop throughout!”

The track features current vocalist Hannah Pryor and is taken from the Glass Hammer's At The Gate, which is the final part of their Skallagrim trilogy. The US prog rockers announced the epic three-part adventure in 2019 with first album Dreaming City, arriving in spring 2020. The concept is further explored in Babb'ssword and fantasy-style novels the first of which, Skallagrim - In The Vales Of Pagarna, was published in early 2022.

The video All Alone premieres at 8pm BST/3pm EDT on October 14. Watch it in full below.

Natasha Scharf
Natasha Scharf
Deputy Editor, Prog

Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.