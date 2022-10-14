Watch Yes' Jon Davison make a cameo in Glass Hammer's new video All Alone

Glass Hammer have shared a new video for All Alone and you might spot some familiar faces in it. Former vocalist and current Yes singer Jon Davison is among those making a cameo appearance in the clip, which also includes Sound Of Contact's Dave Kerzner, Life In Digital's Jon Beagley, Pete Pardo (Sea Of Tranquility) and a number of the band's fans.

“Our fans are very loyal,” says Steve Babb. “It seemed like a fun idea to include them this time!

"All Alone is one of our heavier tunes, but there’s plenty of progginess in the track. The rhythm is really infectious, which I thought made it a good song for reaction videos. Heads are bobbing non-stop throughout!”

The track features current vocalist Hannah Pryor and is taken from the Glass Hammer's At The Gate, which is the final part of their Skallagrim trilogy. The US prog rockers announced the epic three-part adventure in 2019 with first album Dreaming City, arriving in spring 2020. The concept is further explored in Babb'ssword and fantasy-style novels the first of which, Skallagrim - In The Vales Of Pagarna, was published in early 2022.

The video All Alone premieres at 8pm BST/3pm EDT on October 14. Watch it in full below.