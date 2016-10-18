Watch X Japan's Yoshiki guest with Golden Bomber in Tokyo

X Japan mainman Yoshiki guested with Golden Bomber at the Japan Visual Summit 2016 at the weekend.

Yoshiki played drums with Golden Bomber as they performed their hit May May She Kutay, which translates as “effeminate guy.”

Golden Bomber singer Sho tells TeamRock: “Yoshiki came up to us, like, ‘Well, I think I can play drums with you,’ and we said, ‘Oh my god – whatever you want. We are going to do whatever you want.’

“Of course Yoshiki is a legend, and we accept everything he says. It was like a dream come true, and of course the audience are really excited, but we’re the ones who are most excited – we’re like kids in a candy store.”

A video showing Yoshiki onstage with Golden Bomber can be viewed below.

X Japan also performed at the event and were joined onstage by Gene Simmons for a version of Kiss classic Rock And Roll All Night.

This year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour is being held in Japan for the first time. It takes places on November 11 at Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium in Tokyo – the spiritual home of sumo wrestling.

Guests lined up to appear include Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, Jeff Beck, Cheap Trick, Kirk Hammett of Metallica, Phil Collen of Def Leppard, Richie Sambora, Orianthi and Thai band Slot Machine.

