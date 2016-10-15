Watch Gene Simmons and X Japan cover Kiss classic

Gene Simmons joined X Japan on stage to cover Kiss classic Rock And Roll All Nite at the first annual Visual Japan Summit this week.

Simmons and the iconic Japanese band were also joined by lineup acts Glay, Luna Sea, Psycho Le Cemu, By-Sexual and Speed Of Lights during the performance. Watch it below.

The three-day music festival, held at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall, was a celebration of ‘visual kei’ – a Japanese music subculture spawned in the 80s and inspired by Western glam rock and heavy metal.

Kiss bassist Simmons recently praised X Japan frontman Yoshiki’s onstage bravery, describing his intense performances as emotional “purging.”

He said: “I’m not brave like him. He goes up onstage and it’s like gestalt therapy, like primal scream with Dr Janov. Shrinks still want you to do that. They want you to talk about the pain to get it out.

“When you see Yoshiki onstage, purging himself, crying and rolling around on the floor, that ain’t showbiz. That’s real.”

The Kiss Expo Convention in Harajuku, Tokyo opened earlier this week, and runs until October 31. The exhibit features memorabilia and artefacts from the band members’ collections.

X Japan will perform at London’s Wembley SSE Arena on March 4.

Generation X: X Japan