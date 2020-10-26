Watch Trivium thrash out rare bangers during their The Deepest Cuts II livestream gig

Trivium have posted footage of their The Deepest Cuts II livestream show on YouTube. The performance from the quartet’s rehearsal room in Orlanda, Florida was first streamed on vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy's Twitch channel on October 24.

Ahead of the show, the band said, “We are taking you back into our jam room to give you more deep cuts that we rarely play and a few we have never played before. If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance.”

The performance was the Florida metal quartet’s third livestream show since the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic. As a tribute to Riley Gale, the quartet covered Power Trip’s Executioner’s Tax (Swing The Axe) and Soul Sacrifice, as part of their first The Deepest Cuts live stream.

Details of Trivium’s The Deepest Cuts II show are as follows:

02:30 Insurrection

07:56 Falling To Grey

16:21 Declaration

24:10 Wake (The End Is Nigh)

34:10 Cease All Your Fire

42:20 The Calamity

49:12 Drowning In The Sound

55:00 Washing Away Me In The Tides

1:00:30 And Sadness Will Sear

1:07:05 Broken One

1:15:00 Drowning In Slow Motion

1:24:00 Incineration: The Broken World