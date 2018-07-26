Watch Trivium go Beyond Oblivion in new multi-cam video

Trivium have released a multi-cam video for their track Beyond Oblivion.

The song originally appeared on their 2017 album The Sin And The Sentence, with the live clip filmed on the band’s European tour earlier this year and was edited by Trivium Memes.

Speaking to Metal Hammer last year, bassist Paolo Gregoletto revealed that guitarist Corey Beaulieu found the phrase ‘Beyond Oblivion’ while scrolling through his TV guide.

He said: “I felt like I could make that work for a chorus, so I had to think of a theme of what that would be.

“I was listening to a bunch of podcasts about artificial intelligence, but they were comparing the idea of the coming technology to the atomic bomb – of how we created this incredibly immense, dangerous world-destructing thing in a moment when no one was really thinking of the implications.

“The song was viewing it from the perspective of someone that creates this sort of technology and comes to view it for what it is.”

Last month, Trivium announced details of a North American tour with Avatar and Light The Torch.

The dates will get under way in Tampa on October 3 and wrap up in Berkeley on November 3.

Trivium 2018 North American tour dates

Oct 03: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Buckhead Theater, GA

Oct 05: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Oct 06: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Oct 08: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Oct 09: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

Oct 11: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Oct 12: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Oct 13: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Oct 14: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 16: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Oct 17: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Oct 18: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Oct 19: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 20: Sauget Pop’s Nightclub, IL

Oct 21: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Oct 22: St. Paul Myth Live, MN

Oct 23: Fargo Sanctuary, ND

Oct 25: Edmonton The Ranch Roadhouse, AB

Oct 26: Calgary The Palace Theater, AB

Oct 28: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Oct 29: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Oct 30: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Oct 31: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Nov 2: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Nov 3: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA