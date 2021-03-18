Watch this guy take the piss out of Maynard James Keenan's dance moves

You know what they say: if you can’t laugh at yourself, you might just be taking life a bit too seriously. Well, someone oughta let Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan know, as TikTok user ragerbrown1979 has just blown up the internet with a video of himself mimicking Keenan's trademark dance moves in the setting of a mainstream dance club. Have no idea what we're on about? Probably best to just skip to the video below.

In the TikTok, ragerbrown1979 adds the caption “can’t take a Tool fan to the club they gone be doing this shit”, and dances along to their 2001 track Lateralus, whilst mimicking the on-stage movements of frontman Maynard James Keenan. Flailing his arms around with no shirt on, he dubs the dance “Doing the Maynard”, which we think is the new move all clubbers should adopt – once the pandemic is behind us, of course.

Uploaded to the platform just a few days ago, the TikTok has already accumulated more than 26,000 likes and 3000 shares.

You can watch the video below.