Watch the video for new Pink Floyd song Hey Hey Rise Up

Pink Floyd have unveiled the video for brand new track Hey Hey Rise Up - the British legends' first new original music that they have recorded together as a band since 1994’s The Division Bell and which is raising money for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief.

The band announced earlier today that they would release a brand new single later today, which features David Gilmour and Nick Mason joined by long time Pink Floyd bass player Guy Pratt and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards and features vocals from Andriy Khlyvnyuk of Ukrainian band Boombox.

The new video was filmed by director Mat Whitecross and shot on the same day as the track was recorded in David Gilmour's own barn.

“We recorded the track and video in our barn where we did all our Von Trapped Family live streams during lockdown," explains Gilmour. "It's the same room that we did the 'Barn Jams' with Rick Wright back in 2007. Janina Pedan made the set in a day and we had Andriy singing on the screen while we played, so the four of us had a vocalist, albeit not one who was physically present with us.”

