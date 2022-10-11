Watch the nightmarish animated video for explosive new Architects single A New Moral Low Ground

By Merlin Alderslade
published

Brighton's finest return with another killer single ahead of new album The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit

Architects have unleashed another cracking new single from imminent new studio album, The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit, alongside a particularly nightmarish animated video to accompany it.

The song, titled A New Moral Low Ground, is a fast and frenetic, riff-heavy track layered in pulsating electronics and some particularly bleak lyrics, written by drummer Dan Searle and delivered with piss and vinegar by frontman Sam Carter. 

A New Moral Low Ground is the fourth single to be released from The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit following When We Were Young, Tear Gas and Deep Fake

The album, due out next Friday, October 21 via Epitaph, comes hot on the heels of last year's critically acclaimed For Those That Wish To Exist, resulting in what Dan Searle describes as a “free, playful and spontaneous” record.

“This one feels more live, more exciting and more fun – it has that energy," agrees Sam Carter. "We wanted it to be a lot more industrial and electronic.”

Architects support Biffy Clyro in arenas across the UK next month. Watch the video for A New Moral Low Ground, created by Jeb Hardwick, below.

The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit tracklist

1.      Deep Fake 
2.      Tear Gas 
3.      Spit The Bone 
4.      Burn Down My House 
5.      Living Is Killing Us 
6.      When We Were Young 
7.      Doomscrolling 
8.      Born Again Pessimist 
9.      A New Moral Low Ground 
10.    All The Love In The World 
11.    Be Very Afraid 

Biffy Clyro and Architects UK tour 2022 dates

Nov 5: Leeds First Direct Arena
Nov 6: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Nov 8:  Dublin 3Arena
Nov 9: Belfast SSE Arena
Nov 11 Birmingham Utilita Arena
Nov 12 London 02 Arena
Nov 14 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Nov 15 Bournemouth International Centre

