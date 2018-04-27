Watch The Night Flight Orchestra’s retro-themed video for This Time

Sometimes The World Ain't Enough 1. This Time

2. Turn To Miami

3. Paralyzed

4. Sometimes The World Ain't Enough

5. Moments Of Thunder

6. Speedwagon

7. Lovers In The Rain

8. Can't Be That Bad

9. Pretty Thing Closing In

10. Barcelona

11. Winged And Serpentine

12. The Last Of The Independent Romantics

The Night Flight Orchestra have released a retro-themed video for their brand new single titled This Time.

It’s the first material taken from their upcoming album Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough, which is set to arrive on Jun 29 via Nuclear Blast.

The band, which features vocalist Björn Strid, bassist Sharlee D' Angelo, guitarist David Andersson, keyboardist Richard Larsson, drummer Jonas Källsbäck and guitarist and percussionist Sebastian Forslund, say: “Recording the video for This Time was like combining different dimensions in a space cocktail.

“Numerous times during the video shoot, band members had to call the tax authorities, to confirm their names in the register, to make sure they had not lost all contact with reality.

“The result is surely mesmerising and will take you on a journey that will be hard to digest.”

The band add: “This is also our first video featuring the The Airline Annas, our beautiful and super talented back up singers. They certainly made this video sparkle.

“The song itself is the album opener and might not be representative for the whole album – no song really is, but we just like it that way. We make albums and each and every song leads its own little life and together they form a celebratory album with class, hooks and a bass that could walk a million miles without stopping for a drink.

“This trailblazer of a song used to be just ours, now it’s yours too. Enjoy!”

The Night Flight Orchestra will embark on a European tour later this year, kicking off at Malmo’s KB on November 1 and wrapping up at Matrix in Bochum on December 12.

The Night Flight Orchestra 2018 European tour dates

Nov 01: Malmö KB, Sweden

Nov 02: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

Nov 03: Skövde in Rock, Sweden

Nov 08: Stockholm Kägelbanan, Sweden

Nov 10: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Nov 11: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Nov 16: Helsinki On The Rocks, Finland

Nov 23: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Nov 24: Osnabrück Rosenhof, Germany

Nov 25: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 26: Arnhem Willemeen, Netherlands

Nov 27: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 28: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Nov 30: London Underworld, UK

Dec 01: Paris Petit Bain, France

Dec 02: Toulouse Le Rex, France

Dec 03: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Dec 04: Barcelona Bóveda, Spain

Dec 05: Lyon Warmaudio, France

Dec 06: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Dec 08: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Dec 09: Mannheim MS Connection, Germany

Dec 10: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria

Dec 11: Budapest A38, Hungary

Dec 12: Vienna Szene, Austria

Dec 13: Graz Dom im Berg, Austria

Dec 14: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 15: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Dec 16: Nürnberg Hirsch, Germany

Dec 17: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Dec 18: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Dec 19: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Dec 20: Jena F-Haus, Germany

Dec 21: Dresden Eventwerk Studio, Germany

Dec 22: Bochum Matrix, Germany