Watch The Neal Morse Band embark on The Great Adventure

The Neal Morse Band have shared a live video for their track The Great Adventure.

The footage has been taken from their recently released album The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019, which launched through InsideOut Music as a 2CD/2Blu-ray Digipak last week.

It was recorded and filmed in the Czech Republic at the beginning of 2019 when Morse, Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Bill Hubauer and Eric Gillette toured in support of their latest studio album The Great Adventure.

Check it out below.

Speaking about the tour, bassist George said: “After the Similitude Of A Dream tour, expectations were really high, and we had more people coming to these shows than ever before. People were really excited to see it, so we had to make sure that we delivered.”

The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019 not only crams in the 24 tracks that were performed at the show, but also includes two tour documentaries from the US and the Europe, along with a selection of official promo videos.

The Neal Morse Band: The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019

The Neal Morse Band filmed their show in the Czech Republic at the start of 2019 as they toured in support of The Great Adventure. This 24-track package is not to be missed.View Deal

The Neal Morse Band: The Great Adventour: Live in Brno 2019

1. Intro

2. Overture

3. The Dream Isn’t Over

4. Welcome To The World

5. A Momentary Change

6. Dark Melody

7. I Got To Run

8. To The River

9. The Great Adventure

10. Venture In Black

11. Hey Ho Let’s Go

12. Beyond The Borders

13. Overture 2

14. Long Ago

15. Child Of Wonder

16. The Dream Continues

17. Fighting With Destiny

18. Vanity Fair

19. Welcome To The World 2

20. The Element Of Fear

21. The Great Despair

22. Freedom Calling

23. A Love That Never Dies

24. The Great Medley