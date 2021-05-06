Watch the intense video for Five Finger Death Punch’s new single Darkness Settles In

Five Finger Death Punch have released a new music video for their song Darkness Settles In.



The track is the fourth single to be taken from the quintet’s 2020 album F8, following on from previous US radio hits Inside Out, A Little Bit Off and Living The Dream.



Due to feature on the soundtrack to the upcoming horror-thriller The Retaliators, made by Better Noise Films, the video showcases a typically intense performance of the song from the band, interspersed with shots from the forthcoming feature film, which stars Michael Lombardi (Rescue Me). Members of the band, and Jacoby Shaddix from Papa Roach, will also make cameos in the movie, which sees a pastor uncovering a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder.

Former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook has also contributed to the film soundtrack, collaborating with country star Cory Marks, and Tyler Connolly from Theory of a Deadman, in a reimagining of Marks’ single Blame It On The Double.

Other acts featuring on The Retaliators soundtrack include Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, Papa Roach, Ice Nine Kills and Escape the Fate.

Dan Waite, managing director for Better Noise in Europe, told Music Business Worldwide, “The Retailiators is a particularly fun project because several bands from the label have cameos or parts in the film. So when The Retaliators is released, we're going to have a rock audience that's going to want to see their favorite band members in the movie, crossing over with fans of the horror and thriller genre in the movie world.”