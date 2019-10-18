Watch Steve Hackett perform Afterglow at the Royal Festival Hall

Steve Hackett has shared a video showcasing the Wind & Wuthering track Afterglow.

The footage has been taken from Hackett’s upcoming album Genesis Revisited Band and Orchestra: Live at the Royal Festival Hall, which will be released on October 25.

It was recorded at the London venue in October last year, where Hackett was joined by his band featuring vocalist Nad Sylvan, keyboardist Roger King, drummer Gary O'Toole, saxophonist Rob Townsend and bassist Jonas Reingold, along with special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann and the Heart Of England Orchestra conducted by Bradley Thachuk.

Speaking about the performance, Hackett says: "The huge team with band and orchestra adds a rich beauty to the ambience of Afterglow – one of my favourite Genesis songs."

Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall will launch on 2CD/Blu-ray and 2CD/DVD and will also include a documentary. The package will also contain promos for Peace, Under The Eye Of The Sun and Beasts In Our Time.

Hackett is currently preparing to head back out on the road across the UK where he’ll revisit Genesis album Selling England By The Pound, along with material from Spectral Mornings to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall

CD 1

1. Dance On A Volcano

2. Out Of The Body

3. The Steppes

4. Firth of Fifth

5. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight

6. Blood On The Rooftops

7. Shadow of the Hierophant

CD 2

1. In That Quiet Earth

2. Afterglow

3. Serpentine Song

4. El Nino

5. Supper's Ready

6. The Musical Box

Steve Hackett 2019 UK tour dates

Nov 02: Aylesbury Waterside

Nov 03: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Nov 05: Sheffield City Hall

Nov 06: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 08: Leicester De Montford Hall

Nov 09: Cardiff St. David's Hall

Nov 11: Liverpool Philharmonic

Nov 12: Brighton Dome, UK

Nov 13: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 15: Salisbury City Hall

Nov 16: Reading Hexagon

Nov 18: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 19: York Barbican

Nov 20: Bath Forum

Nov 22: Halifax Victoria Theatre

Nov 23: Gateshead The Sage

Nov 25: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Nov 26: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 27: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 29: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo