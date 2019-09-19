Steve Hackett launches video for his At The Edge Of Light track Peace

Steve Hackett has released a video for his single Peace.

The track appeared on the vocalist and guitarist’s most recent studio album At The Edge Of Light, which launched at the end of January this year through InsideOut Music.

The video for Peace will also be included on Hackett’s upcoming album Genesis Revisited Band and Orchestra: Live at the Royal Festival Hall, which will be released on October 25.

Watch it below.

The live footage from the album was recorded in London in October 2018, where Hackett was joined by his band featuring vocalist Nad Sylvan, keyboardist Roger King, drummer Gary O'Toole, saxophonist Rob Townsend and bassist Jonas Reingold, along with with special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann and the Heart Of England Orchestra conducted by Bradley Thachuk.

Speaking about the tour, Hackett said: “It was a fantastic experience for both the band and myself to play alongside an orchestra and to feel the power of the sound this extraordinary combo created. It sounds equally compelling on both film and audio. I'm proud to release this exciting product.”

Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall will launch on 2CD/Blu-ray Digipak and will also feature a documentary. And, along with the video for Peace, the package will also include promos for Under The Eye Of The Sun and Beasts In Our Time.

Hackett will head out on the road across the UK later this year – where he'll play Genesis album Selling England By The Pound in full along with material from Spectral Mornings to mark its 40th anniversary.

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall

CD 1

1. Dance On A Volcano

2. Out Of The Body

3. The Steppes

4. Firth of Fifth

5. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight

6. Blood On The Rooftops

7. Shadow of the Hierophant

CD 2

1. In That Quiet Earth

2. Afterglow

3. Serpentine Song

4. El Nino

5. Supper's Ready

6. The Musical Box