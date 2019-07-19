Watch Sons Of Apollo’s blistering live version of Dream Theater’s Just Let Me Breathe

Sons Of Apollo have shared a live video showcasing the Dream Theater track Just Let Me Breathe.

It’s the first track taken from Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony, with Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal previously releasing a trailer for the package, which will arrive on August 30 through InsideOut Music.

Drummer Portnoy says: “In writing the setlist for Sons Of Apollo’s very first tour, I knew we had to include a few songs from the Dream Theater album Falling Into Infinity which was the only full-length studio album we did while Derek was in the band.

“I wanted to do Just Let Me Breathe as it’s one of the deeper cuts on the album and I knew Sons Of Apollo would absolutely slay it!

“Between Bumble, Derek and Billy's crazy guitar, keys and bass unison sections and Jeff's overall driving, funky vocal delivery – with myself on the verses and chorus and Bumble on the bridge – I knew the Sons would breathe a whole new life into this track and even kick it up a few notches!

“Plus, as the song’s lyricist, I took artistic license and changed the lyric from 'Shannon Hoon’ to ‘Chris Cornell’ to give it a little more relevance in 2019.”

Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony was recorded at the Bulgarian city’s Ancient Roman Theatre in 2018 and will launch on limited deluxe 3CD/DVD/Blu-ray Artbook, Special Edition 3CD/DVD Digipak, as a standalone Blu-ray and on digital and streaming platforms.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Sons Of Apollo: Live With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony

CD 1

1. God Of The Sun

2. Signs Of The Time

3. Divine Addiction

4. That Metal Show Theme

5. Just Let Me Breathe

6. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo

7. Lost In Oblivion

8. Jeff Scott Soto Solo Spot (The Prophet’s Song / Save Me)

9. Alive

10. The Pink Panther Theme

11. Opus Maximus

CD 2

1. Kashmir

2. Gates Of Babylon

3. Labyrinth

4. Dream On

5. Diary Of A Madman

6. Comfortably Numb

7. The Show Must Go On

8. Hell’s Kitchen

9. Derek Sherinian Keyboard Solo

10. Lines In The Sand

CD 3

1. Bumblefoot Guitar Spot

2. And The Cradle Will Rock

3. Coming Home