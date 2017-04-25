Watch Shvpes video for False Teeth

Shvpes have released a new video for their track False Teeth.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2016 debut album Pain. Joy. Ecstasy. Despair, with the promo featuring footage from their recent 33-date UK and European tour in support of Trivium.

Speaking about their first record, frontman Griff Dickinson said: “It’s not a schizophrenic album. It’s authentic and coherent, and about finding beauty in whatever situation you’re in, accepting what the world has to offer you and rolling with the punches.”

Shvpes have released the new video to coincide with the announcement that they’ll join Northlane and While She Sleeps on their co-headline European summer tour.

They’ll also play two co-headline shows with When We Were Wolves in Bridgend and Plymouth, UK, in July.

Find their full tour itinerary below.

May 27: Slam Dunk Festival Midlands, UK

May 28: Slam Dunk Festival North, UK

May 29: Slam Dunk Festival South, UK

Jun 02: Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 03: Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 05: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 13: Lyon Transbordeur Longlive Rockfest, France

Jun 14: Milan In.Fest, Italy

Jun 16: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Monthey Pont Rogue, Switzerland (with While She Sleeps and Northlane)

Jun 20: Aschaffenburg Colos–Saal, Germany (with While She Sleeps and Northlane)

Jun 21: Bremen Tower, Germany (with While She Sleeps and Northlane)

Jun 23: Jera On Air Festival, Netherlands

Jun 25: Bratislava Randall Club, Poland (with While She Sleeps and Northlane)

Jun 26: Wroclaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland (with While She Sleeps and Northlane)

Jun 27: Poznan U Bazyla, Poland (with While She Sleeps and Northlane)

Jul 07: 2000 Trees Festival, UK

Jul 21: Amplified Festival, UK

Jul 27: Bridgend Hobos, UK (with When We Were Wolves)

Jul 28: Y-Not Festival, UK

Jul 29: Bristol Fat Lip Festival, UK

Jul 30: Plymouth Underground (with When We Were Wolves)

