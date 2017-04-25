Godsmack plan “big world tour” in 2018 to mark anniversary

Godsmack are planning “something special” to mark the 20th anniversary of their 1998 self-titled debut album.

Frontman Sully Erna says they had hoped to launch a new album this year, but have pushed those plans back until 2018 so they can combine the new record with “a big world tour” to mark 20 years since their first release.

And he says it’s possible they could play the 1998 album in its entirety – but plans are still being worked out.

He tells The Rod Ryan Show (via Blabbermouth): “We were going to drop a record this year as we didn’t want the records to be so spaced apart. But it seems like a theme with us – it’s always three or four years before another record comes out.

“Part of that is because by the time it takes you to write and record and tour an album, it’s 18 months to two years. But this time, we wanted to do something this year, but we were like, ‘You know, let’s just wait another second,’ because if we release this at the top of 2018, it will be our 20 anniversary of the first record – and we want to do something special.”

He continues: “We want to create a big world tour and we’re going to do a massive production. We’re going to base it around the theme of the first record. We’re even talking about doing the first record front to back to open the show – set up the staging a little bit more old school and then morph it into the back half of the set, which would be all the hits and the solo and some of the new stuff.”

Erna says he’ll spend the rest of 2017 “working out production ideas” and adds: “But, obviously, it starts with the record. I have to write a really great record for us, and that’s the tough part.”

Godsmack’s last studio album was 2014’s 1000hp, with Erna releasing his solo album Hometown Life in September last year.

Godsmack have a handful of live dates scheduled this year.

May 13: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 20: Camden 93.3 WMMP MMRBQ, NJ

May 27: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 03: Kansas City Rockfest, MO

Jul 15: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

