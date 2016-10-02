Shvpes album review – Pain. Joy. Ecstacy. Despair

Shvpes’ debut album melds genres in an instinctive manner that’ll make you want to throw yourself around the room in solidarity with their straight-up lyrical misanthropy.

The thick production introducing opener Bone Theory sounds like the opening bars of another wall-of-sound metalcore effort, but the hardcore-influenced chorus shatters those ideas.

There’s a hefty dose of punk throughout thanks to the unpolished twang of the underlying chords, while BFMV producers Carl Bown and Jim Pinder’s influence bursts through in the screeches of fast-fingered lead guitar. The nu metal elements are all the more impressive for not being overdone. Smoke And Mirrors’ electronic intro sounds like it’s about to give way into some Linkin Park-style scratching, while frontman Griffin’s vocal delivery on Breaking The Silence is a half-spoken snarl. With the ability to craft their influences into a coherent album like this, Shvpes are off to a flying start.