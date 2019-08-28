Watch Roger Waters perform Pink Floyd’s Us And Them live in Amsterdam

Roger Waters has released another clip from his upcoming Us + Them concert film.

Last week the vocalist and bassist shared a clip of Pink Floyd's 1977 track Pigs (Three Different Ones) – and now he’s released a snippet showing him and his band playing The Dark Side Of The Moon classic Us And Them, which can be watched below.

Us + Them will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 6. The film will then be screened around the world on October 2 and 6 through Trafalgar Releasing.

The footage for the two-hour film was captured during Waters' four-night stay at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on June 18, 19, 22 and 23 last year and was co-directed by Sean Evans.

Waters said: “I’m so looking forward to the launch of the movie in October. Us + Them is not standard rock'n'roll fare. Some in the audience may 'yee ha!’ which is OK, but many will weep. That is what I hope for.

“Us + Them is a call to action. Homo sapiens stand at a crossroads – we can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathise with others and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain Comfortably Numb, and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current omnicidal death march towards extinction.

“Us + Them is a vote for love and life.”

Evans added: "This is a great film, an amazing performance delivered with care, emotion and meaning. Didn’t think it was possible, but I believe we’ve outdone The Wall."

To find your nearest screening, visit the film’s official website.