Roger Waters teases Us + Them concert film with live Pigs (Three Different Ones) clip

Roger Waters has released a short clip of him performing Pink Floyd’s 1977 track Pigs (Three Different Ones) exclusively with Prog.

The footage has been taken from Waters’ upcoming concert film Us + Them which will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival which runs from August 28 until September 7.

The film will then be screened around the world on October 2 and 6 through Trafalgar Releasing.

The footage was captured at the former Pink Floyd man’s four-night stop at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on June 18, 19, 22 and 23 last year and was co-directed by Sean Evans.

Waters said: “I’m so looking forward to the launch of the movie in October. Us + Them is not standard rock'n'roll fare. Some in the audience may 'yee ha!’ which is OK, but many will weep. That is what I hope for.

“Us + Them is a call to action. Homo sapiens stand at a crossroads – we can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathise with others and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain Comfortably Numb, and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current omnicidal death march towards extinction.

“Us + Them is a vote for love and life.”

To find your nearest screening, visit the film’s official website.