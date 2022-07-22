Watch Queensryche's bittersweet video for latest single Forest

By ( ) published

Queensryche to release new album Digital Noise Alliance in October

Queensryche portrait 2022 with Todd La Torre
(Image credit: Silly Robot Studios)

Queensryche tackle themes of loss and grief in the video to their current single, Forest. The track is taken from their 16th studio album Digital Noise Alliance, which is out via Century Media on October 7.

Say the band,  “The ballad of the album, Forest embodies the sorrow of losing a loved one, trying to cope with such a profound loss, while occasionally feeling that person’s presence around you and asking for a sign.  It is a topic very relatable to people, as we will all at some point experience the great loss of a parent, child, sibling, spouse, or dear friend."

Queensryche – whose current line-up comprises Eddie Jackson (bass), Michael Wilton (guitar), Todd La Torre (vocals), Casey Grillo (drums) and Mike Stone (guitar) – say the album acknowledges their past accomplishments but also pushes ahead to the future. They'll be opening for Judas Priest in North America this autumn.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine (opens in new tab)

Natasha Scharf
Natasha Scharf

Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.