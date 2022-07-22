Watch Queensryche's bittersweet video for latest single Forest

Queensryche tackle themes of loss and grief in the video to their current single, Forest. The track is taken from their 16th studio album Digital Noise Alliance, which is out via Century Media on October 7.

Say the band, “The ballad of the album, Forest embodies the sorrow of losing a loved one, trying to cope with such a profound loss, while occasionally feeling that person’s presence around you and asking for a sign. It is a topic very relatable to people, as we will all at some point experience the great loss of a parent, child, sibling, spouse, or dear friend."

Queensryche – whose current line-up comprises Eddie Jackson (bass), Michael Wilton (guitar), Todd La Torre (vocals), Casey Grillo (drums) and Mike Stone (guitar) – say the album acknowledges their past accomplishments but also pushes ahead to the future. They'll be opening for Judas Priest in North America this autumn.

