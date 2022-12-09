Watch Paramore's freaky, creepy video for new single The News

By Paul Brannigan
published

"The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend" says Hayley Williams, explaining the theme of new Paramore single The News

Still from Paramore's video for The News
(Image credit: Atlantic Records)

Paramore have shared a disturbing, horror-inspired video for new single The News.

The second single to be taken from the band's forthcoming This Is Why album, due for release on February 10, The News deals with the 24/7 white noise of rolling news coverage, and the importance of self-care in the face of the media's relentless, and potentially overwhelming, barrage of negativity.

Every second, our collective hearts break," sings Hayley Williams. “All together, every single head shakes / Shut your eyes, but it won't go away /Turn on, turn off the news.

Exploitative, performative / Informative and we don't know the half of it / It's restorable, deplorable / Exorable and, all alone, we called it normal.” 

The News is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start," Williams says in a statement about the single. “It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac [Farro] track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio.” 

“Lyrically, it probably explains itself,” the singer continues. “The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

Watch the Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLis-directed video for the single below:

Paramore will undertake a UK and Ireland tour in the Spring of 2023. 

The Tennessee band will play:

13 April - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
15 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena
17 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro
18 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena
20 April - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena
22 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.