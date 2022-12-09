Watch Paramore's freaky, creepy video for new single The News

Paramore have shared a disturbing, horror-inspired video for new single The News.

The second single to be taken from the band's forthcoming This Is Why album, due for release on February 10, The News deals with the 24/7 white noise of rolling news coverage, and the importance of self-care in the face of the media's relentless, and potentially overwhelming, barrage of negativity.



“Every second, our collective hearts break," sings Hayley Williams. “All together, every single head shakes / Shut your eyes, but it won't go away /Turn on, turn off the news.

“Exploitative, performative / Informative and we don't know the half of it / It's restorable, deplorable / Exorable and, all alone, we called it normal.”

“The News is one of those songs that came together pretty quickly and felt exciting from the start," Williams says in a statement about the single. “It feels like a happy medium between classic Paramore angst and bringing in some influences we’ve always had but never exploited. Watching Zac [Farro] track drums for this one was one of my favorite memories from the studio.”



“Lyrically, it probably explains itself,” the singer continues. “The 24-hr news cycle is just impossible to comprehend. And I feel a pang of guilt when I unplug to protect my headspace. The common reaction, or non-reaction, seems to be dissociation. Not one of us is innocent of that and who could blame us?”

Watch the Mike Kluge and Matthew DeLis-directed video for the single below:





Paramore will undertake a UK and Ireland tour in the Spring of 2023.

The Tennessee band will play:



13 April - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

15 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

17 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

18 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

20 April - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

22 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena