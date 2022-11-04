Watch Paramore perform new single This Is Why on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

By Merlin Alderslade
published

Paramore performed their comeback single on one of America's biggest chat shows last night

Hayley Williams on the Fallon show
(Image credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube)

Paramore made a special appearance on flagship US chat show The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night (Thursday, November 3), performing recent comeback single This Is Why live in front of Fallon's studio audience. Paramore's core trio of singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro were joined by an impressive backing band, performing a sterling rendition of their first piece of new music since 2017's After Laughter album.

Watch the band's play through of This Is Why below.

This Is Why comes from Paramore's new studio album of the same name, due out February 10 via Atlantic. Back in September, Hayley Williams posted a heartfelt message to patient fans who had been eagerly awaiting news of new Paramore music.

“The realization of just how luxurious all of these things are for anyone, anywhere, became more apparent than ever," she wrote. "The lessons have been endless and they’ve been so different than any of the lessons I learned from living on the road, doing Paramore 24/7/365. This was a real break from whatever living I’d done before. Looking at our calendar for the next couple of years, I know that I would not be ready to give myself back to the band and the music and the life that I love so much had we not voluntarily given it up for a season.”

Paramore also recently announced a UK and Ireland tour to take place in April next year.

Paramore UK and Ireland tour dates 2023

13 April - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
15 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena
17 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro
18 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena
20 April - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena
22 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 