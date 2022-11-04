Watch Paramore perform new single This Is Why on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Paramore made a special appearance on flagship US chat show The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night (Thursday, November 3), performing recent comeback single This Is Why live in front of Fallon's studio audience. Paramore's core trio of singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro were joined by an impressive backing band, performing a sterling rendition of their first piece of new music since 2017's After Laughter album.

Watch the band's play through of This Is Why below.

This Is Why comes from Paramore's new studio album of the same name, due out February 10 via Atlantic. Back in September, Hayley Williams posted a heartfelt message to patient fans who had been eagerly awaiting news of new Paramore music.

“The realization of just how luxurious all of these things are for anyone, anywhere, became more apparent than ever," she wrote. "The lessons have been endless and they’ve been so different than any of the lessons I learned from living on the road, doing Paramore 24/7/365. This was a real break from whatever living I’d done before. Looking at our calendar for the next couple of years, I know that I would not be ready to give myself back to the band and the music and the life that I love so much had we not voluntarily given it up for a season.”

Paramore also recently announced a UK and Ireland tour to take place in April next year.

13 April - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

15 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

17 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

18 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

20 April - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

22 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena