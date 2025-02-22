Watch official pro-shot footage of Post Malone and Nirvana members performing Smells Like Teen Spirit for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary

By
published

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear were joined by Post Malone for lively performance of Nirvana's smash hit from Nevermind

Nirvana and Post Malone perform in New York City on Friday, February 14, 2025
(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images)

Pro-shot footage of Post Malone and the surviving members of Nirvana performing Smells Like Teen Spirit has been released.

Clips showing part of the performance had previously been shared online, but broadcaster Peacock has now made the entire track available in high quality. It can be viewed below.

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Post Malone was on vocals and lead guitar for the performance and was joined by drummer Dave Grohl, bass player Krist Novoselic and guitarist Pat Smear.

It was part of The Homecoming Concert – a star-studded, three-and-a-half-hour show at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall last week that formed part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations for the long-running US comedy show Saturday Night Live.

They had been introduced as "Post Nirvana" by comedian Adam Sandler.

Other highlights of the SNL50 show included Miley Cyrus and Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard performing Queen's Crazy Little Thing Called Love, and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder playing Tom Petty's The Waiting and Pearl Jam's Corduroy.

It was the second Nirvana "reunion" of 2025. In January, Grohl, Novolselic and Smear were joined by Joan Jett, St. Vincent, Kim Gordon and Grohl’s daughter Violet at the FireAid show in Inglewood, California.

Malone is no stranger the rock world. He previously collaborated with Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne on the track Take What You Want.

Ozzy later said the collaboration sparked him to make his solo album Patient Number 9.

Ozzy said: “I’d never even heard of this kid. He wanted me to sing on his song Take What You Want, so I did and then one thing led to another. I started recording a new album with Post Malone’s producer Andrew Watt. It’s only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today."

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear, Ft. Post Malone | SNL50: The Homecoming Concert - YouTube Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear, Ft. Post Malone | SNL50: The Homecoming Concert - YouTube
Watch On
Stef Lach

Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022. 

