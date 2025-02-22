Watch official pro-shot footage of Post Malone and Nirvana members performing Smells Like Teen Spirit for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary

Pro-shot footage of Post Malone and the surviving members of Nirvana performing Smells Like Teen Spirit has been released.

Clips showing part of the performance had previously been shared online, but broadcaster Peacock has now made the entire track available in high quality. It can be viewed below.

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Post Malone was on vocals and lead guitar for the performance and was joined by drummer Dave Grohl, bass player Krist Novoselic and guitarist Pat Smear.

It was part of The Homecoming Concert – a star-studded, three-and-a-half-hour show at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall last week that formed part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations for the long-running US comedy show Saturday Night Live.

They had been introduced as "Post Nirvana" by comedian Adam Sandler.

Other highlights of the SNL50 show included Miley Cyrus and Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard performing Queen's Crazy Little Thing Called Love, and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder playing Tom Petty's The Waiting and Pearl Jam's Corduroy.

It was the second Nirvana "reunion" of 2025. In January, Grohl, Novolselic and Smear were joined by Joan Jett, St. Vincent, Kim Gordon and Grohl’s daughter Violet at the FireAid show in Inglewood, California.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Malone is no stranger the rock world. He previously collaborated with Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne on the track Take What You Want.

Ozzy later said the collaboration sparked him to make his solo album Patient Number 9.

Ozzy said: “I’d never even heard of this kid. He wanted me to sing on his song Take What You Want, so I did and then one thing led to another. I started recording a new album with Post Malone’s producer Andrew Watt. It’s only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today."