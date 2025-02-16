Watch Post Malone join the surviving members of Nirvana for a frenzied blast through Smells Like Teen Spirit

By
published

The "Post Nirvana" performance took place at the SNL50 Homecoming Concert at New York's Radio City Music Hall

Nirvana and Post Malone on SNL
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Peacock via Getty Image)

The second Nirvana "reunion" of 2025 has taken place.

In January, Dave Grohl, Krist Novolselic and Pat Smear were joined by Joan Jett, St. Vincent, Kim Gordon and Grohl’s daughter Violet at the FireAid show in Inglewood, California, and now they've repeated the trick with Post Malone.

This latest collaboration occurred during The Homecoming Concert, a star-studded, three-and-a-half-hour show at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall on Friday night that formed part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations for the long-running US comedy show Saturday Night Live.

At the show, the four musicians ripped through Nirvana's classic Smells Like Teen Spirit after being introduced as "Post Nirvana" by comedian Adam Sandler

Other highlights of the SNL50 show included Miley Cyrus and Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard performing Queen's Crazy Little Thing Called Love, and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder playing Tom Petty's The Waiting then recreating one of SNL's most infamous moments – Elvis Costello's false start from 1977 – before finishing with Pearl Jam's Corduroy.

"Thanks for the tip of the brim, Eddie," tweeted Costello. "Always happy to do some unpaid script work for my old pals at SNL."

Elsewhere, Bonnie Raitt hooked up with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on a version of her 1991 hit I Can't Make You Love Me, and Jack White closed the show with Neil Young's Rockin' In The Free World and The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army.

The 50th-anniversary celebrations of SNL continue this evening (February 17) with SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration, which will include an appearance by Paul McCartney as well as a host of SNL regulars including Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon and Will Ferrell.

SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration is being streamed live on Peacock, and can also be watched on Fubo, Sling and DirecTV. Viewers outside the US may need a VPN.

A post shared by Revolver Magazine (@revolvermag)

A photo posted by on

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

More about louder
Photos of masked metal bands Slipknot and Mushroomhead

“We jumped offstage and took our masks off and started swinging at people at the end of one song”: The wild story of Slipknot vs Mushroomhead, the masked band feud that lit up nu metal
David Gilmour photographed at an outdoor festival in 1971

“I had some criticisms of Dark Side Of The Moon. One or two of the vehicles carrying the ideas were not as strong as the ideas that they carried”: How David Gilmour attempted to lay the ghost of Pink Floyd to rest
Joe Deninzon

“She grew up in Russia and bootlegged banned Deep Purple and Scorpions albums. It’s one of the reason I married her”: Kansas’ Joe Deninzon left the USSR and built a musical world out of a surprising coincidence
See more latest