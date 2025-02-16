The second Nirvana "reunion" of 2025 has taken place.

In January, Dave Grohl, Krist Novolselic and Pat Smear were joined by Joan Jett, St. Vincent, Kim Gordon and Grohl’s daughter Violet at the FireAid show in Inglewood, California, and now they've repeated the trick with Post Malone.

This latest collaboration occurred during The Homecoming Concert, a star-studded, three-and-a-half-hour show at New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall on Friday night that formed part of the 50th-anniversary celebrations for the long-running US comedy show Saturday Night Live.

At the show, the four musicians ripped through Nirvana's classic Smells Like Teen Spirit after being introduced as "Post Nirvana" by comedian Adam Sandler

Other highlights of the SNL50 show included Miley Cyrus and Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard performing Queen's Crazy Little Thing Called Love, and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder playing Tom Petty's The Waiting then recreating one of SNL's most infamous moments – Elvis Costello's false start from 1977 – before finishing with Pearl Jam's Corduroy.

"Thanks for the tip of the brim, Eddie," tweeted Costello. "Always happy to do some unpaid script work for my old pals at SNL."

Elsewhere, Bonnie Raitt hooked up with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on a version of her 1991 hit I Can't Make You Love Me, and Jack White closed the show with Neil Young's Rockin' In The Free World and The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army.

The 50th-anniversary celebrations of SNL continue this evening (February 17) with SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration, which will include an appearance by Paul McCartney as well as a host of SNL regulars including Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon and Will Ferrell.

SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration is being streamed live on Peacock, and can also be watched on Fubo, Sling and DirecTV. Viewers outside the US may need a VPN.

