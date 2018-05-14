Watch Northlane defy gravity in stunning Heartmachine video

Northlane have released a video for their track Heartmachine.

The single has been taken from the Australian outfit’s latest album Mesmer, which launched in March 2017.

Speaking about the track and the Jason Eshraghian-directed promo, frontman Marcus Bridge says: “Heartmachine is a song about pain, heartbreak and loss.

“When the heart wants to heal and move forward, anxiety and depression work like a machine to drag you down again and again.

“I wrote this song in the studio after feeling low for months about a relationship that had fallen apart on top of other personal issues. I almost immediately felt a weight lifted off my chest when I started to release that pain through this song.

“As I let go of my heartbreak, represented through my relationship with the female character in the music video, my strength grows and I'm finally able to control my power at the end of it all.”

Northlane will head out on tour later this month, with dates planned in Ireland and the UK.