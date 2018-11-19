Watch Nightwish perform Sleeping Sun live from 2005

Nightwish have released a live video of their performance of Sleeping Sun from 2005.

The clip has been taken from the upcoming reissue of End Of An Era, which features vocalist Tarja Turunen.

It’ll be released on December 7 on 2CD, 3LP and Blu-ray on December 7 via Nuclear Blast.

The performance was captured at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland, on October 21, 2005, which was the final show in support of their 2004 album Once – the band’s last record to feature Turunen.

A statement reads: “The DVD is set to give you goosebumps – yet it crowns the end of the Tarja chapter with a unique show that could hardly have been more spectacular.

“The setlist is stunning and contains 18 hymns such as the opening Dark Chest Of Wonders, Sleeping Sun, Nemo and Bless The Child, through to the final Wish I Had An Angel.

“If you do not already own this live masterpiece, you can now look forward to the extensive new edition.”

Nightwish previously released a clip of Nemo from the landmark performance, which can also be watched below.

Nightwish - End Of An Era

1. Dark Chest Of Wonders

2. Planet Hell

3. Ever Dream

4. The Kinslayer

5. Phantom Of The Opera

6. The Siren

7. Sleeping Sun

8. High Hopes

9. Bless The Child

10. Wishmaster

11. Slaying The Dreamer

12. Kuolema Tekee Taiteilijan

13. Nemo

14. Ghost Love Score

15. Stone People

16. Creek Mary’s Blood

17. Over The Hills And Far Away

18. Wish I Had An Angel

19. A Day Before Tomorrow - Documentary