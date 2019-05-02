Watch New Years Day pay tribute to horror flick American Psycho in Shut Up video

New Years Day have released a video for their new single Shut Up.

The song features on the band’s latest album Unbreakable, which launched last month through Red Music.

Speaking about the video, frontwoman Ash Costello says: “When we recorded Shut Up I knew right then and there, on that day, straight away, what I wanted to do if we were ever to make a music video for it. It came to me immediately.

“So when the time came and Shut Up was chosen for a music video, I was thrilled because it meant that I’d get to make my vision come to life – which was to recreate one of my favourite horror movies of all time, American Psycho.”

Check out the Galileo Mondol-directed video below.

Unbreakable is New Years Day’s fourth album and it was produced by Mitchell Marlow who has previously worked with artists including In This Moment and All That Remains.

It follows Malevolence, which came out in 2015.

New Years Day are currently on tour with Falling In Reverse across the US and will return to Europe in November with Halestorm and In This Moment.