Watch Ne Obliviscaris drummer Dan Presland pay through the whole of Citadel

Dan Presland, drummer with Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris, drums through the whole of the band's 2014 album Citadel in a new video he's just shared.

A remastered version of Citadel will be released through Season Of Mist Records on October 11. The new album will be available on vinyl, CD and as a digital release.

The Melbourn e quintet will also be performing the whole of Citadel, along with 2023's acclaimed Exul album, in their entirety on their upcoming UK and European tour which kicks off in Athens in Greece on October 9 and runs through to Colmar in France on November 7, including a headline gig at London's The Garage on November 1 and an appearance at Manchester's Damnation Festival on November 2.

"2024 marks the 10th anniversary of our second album, Citadel, the record that launched us into the international scene back in 2014," the band say. "Citadel took us from our little corner of the world in Australia to stages across the world for the first time.

"Here in 2024 we have much to celebrate as a band. Last year saw the release of our most successful album to date Exul, and with it a return to the road that saw us performing to ever-increasing crowds wherever we went. So many new people have discovered our music through Exul and we are so incredibly proud of what we created with this album."

You can see all the ticket details below.

Pre-order Citadel Remastered.

Ne Obliviscaris 'CITADEL' full album drum playthrough by Dan Presland - YouTube Watch On

Ne Obliviscaris UK/EU tour 2024

Oct 9: GRE Athens Temple

Oct 10: TUR Istanbul Dorock XL

Oct 12: FIN Helsinki House of Culture

Oct 14 SWE: Stockholm Bar Brooklyn

Oct 15: NOR Oslo John Dee

Oct17: DEN Copenhagen Pumpehuset

Oct 18: GER Hamburg Logo

Oct 19: CZE Prague Rock Cafe

Oct 20: POL Warsaw Proxima

Oct 24: HUN Budapest Instant Club

Oct 25: HUN Zagreb Mochvara

Oct 26: ITA Milan Slaughter Club

Oct 28: SWI Zurich Dynamo

Oct 29: FRA Paris Petit Bain

Oct 30: GER Cologne Kantine

Oct 31 NED: Eindhoven Effenaar

Nov 1: UK London The Garage

Nov 2: UK Manchester Damnation Festival

Nov 4: FRA Wasquehal The Black Lab

Nov 5: FRA Nantes Le Ferrailleur

Nov 6: FRA Lyon Rock'N'Eat

Nov 7: FRA Colmar Le Grillen

Get tickets.