Watch Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti perform Alter Bridge acoustic set

Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti were special guests recently on Berlin radio station Star FM.
The duo were there to promote their upcoming new album Walk The Sky which will be released on October 18 through Napalm Records.
While in the studio, the pair played a two song acoustic set showcasing their tracks In Loving Memory and Wouldn't You Rather.
The station have now released a video of the performance which can be watched below.
Alter Bridge previously released the album version of Wouldn’t You Rather along with Pay No Mind and Take The Crown from the follow-up to 2016's The Last Hero.
Following the release of Walk The Sky, Alter Bridge will head out on a UK and European tour. They’ll be joined in the UK by Shinedown and Sevendust, while Shinedown and Raven Age will hook up with Alter Bridge for the shows across mainland Europe.
Tremonti said previously: "We are honoured to be returning to the UK with our friends in Shinedown and Sevendust this winter.
“See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the lineup and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you!”
Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky
1. One Life
2. Wouldn’t You Rather
3. In The Deep
4. Godspeed
5. Native Son
6. Take The Crown
7. Indoctrination
8. The Bitter End
9. Pay No Mind
10. Forever Falling
11. Clear Horizon
12. Walking On The Sky
13. Tear Us Apart
14. Dying Light
Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky
Alter Bridge will release their new studio album Walk The Sky in October. The follow-up to 2016's The Last Hero features the lead singles Wouldn't You Rather, Pay No Mind and Take The Crown.View Deal