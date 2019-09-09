Watch Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti perform Alter Bridge acoustic set

Alter Bridge’s Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti were special guests recently on Berlin radio station Star FM.

The duo were there to promote their upcoming new album Walk The Sky which will be released on October 18 through Napalm Records.

While in the studio, the pair played a two song acoustic set showcasing their tracks In Loving Memory and Wouldn't You Rather.

The station have now released a video of the performance which can be watched below.

Alter Bridge previously released the album version of Wouldn’t You Rather along with Pay No Mind and Take The Crown from the follow-up to 2016's The Last Hero.

Following the release of Walk The Sky, Alter Bridge will head out on a UK and European tour. They’ll be joined in the UK by Shinedown and Sevendust, while Shinedown and Raven Age will hook up with Alter Bridge for the shows across mainland Europe.

Tremonti said previously: "We are honoured to be returning to the UK with our friends in Shinedown and Sevendust this winter.

“See you all very soon, we couldn’t be happier with the lineup and can’t wait to share our new tunes with you!”

(Image credit: Napalm Records)

Alter Bridge: Walk The Sky

1. One Life

2. Wouldn’t You Rather

3. In The Deep

4. Godspeed

5. Native Son

6. Take The Crown

7. Indoctrination

8. The Bitter End

9. Pay No Mind

10. Forever Falling

11. Clear Horizon

12. Walking On The Sky

13. Tear Us Apart

14. Dying Light

(Image credit: Napalm Records)