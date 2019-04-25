Watch Motley Crue sizzle in new video for The Dirt

Motley Crue have released a new video to celebrate the news that viewing and streaming figures following the release of their biopic The Dirt are continuing to soar.

The video is titled Sizzle and brings together various press interviews that Nikki Sixx and the Crue’s manager Allen Kovac have given in the run-up to the film’s release on Netflix, along with live footage of the band.

Motley Crue report that The Dirt now has the highest audience rating for a Netflix movie on Rotten Tomatoes and that a younger demographic are listening to the band’s music, with 64% of Spotify streamers over the last 28 days aged between 18 and 34 years old.

Reacting to the news, drummer Tommy Lee says: “We knew the Motley Crue fans, who had made The Dirt book a New York Times Bestseller, would be keen to see the movie after hearing it was coming for the past 15 years – but we weren’t expecting the new younger audience reaction to the movie and the music.”

Over the course of the last 27 days, Crue tracks were streamed 73.8 million times on Spotify and close to 30 million times on Apple Music.

Kovac, who is also CEO of Eleven Seven Music adds: “We are seeing a reaction nearly identical to Spotify streaming demographic numbers with our partners at Apple, Deezer and Amazon.

“The movie is bringing Motley’s music into the homes, universities dorms and handheld devices of the streaming generation, some of which only knew Motley Crue as a cool t-shirt.

“With Pete Davidson, Machine Gun Kelly and Iwan Rheon from Game Of Thrones starring in the film, people are discovering Motley Crue and then going on to buy the vinyl or stream their music.

“We are already on a new reprint of The Dirt soundtrack vinyl, as we sold out across Europe.”

Earlier this month, the book the film is based on re-entered the New York Times bestsellers list at no. 6 in the paperback non-fiction charts and at no. 8 in the combined print and e-book non-fiction list – 18 years after it was first published.

Motley Crue: The Dirt

The Dirt: Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Bandis a no-holds-barred look at the Crue’s wild history and gives a glimpse into their rollercoaster world.View Deal