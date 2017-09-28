Watch Motionless In White get fired up in Necessary Evil video

Motionless In White have released a new video for their track Necessary Evil.

The song features guest vocals from Korn’s Jonathan Davis and has been lifted from the band’s latest album Graveyard Shift, which launched in May via Roadrunner Records.

Following Motionless In White’s set at this year’s Download festival, they announced their first UK and Ireland tour in two years.

Frontman Chris Motionless said: “After much demand by the UK fans, we are thrilled to announce that we will finally be coming back for another headline run in January 2018.

“By the time this headliner starts, with the exception of Download 2017, it will have been two years since the last time we’ve stepped foot to actually play in the UK and I think all of our fans will agree with me in saying that that is too fucking long.”

He added: “It’s always a pleasure to see the fans reaching out, asking when we will be back – and after pushing to make it as soon as possible, January 2018 will finally be that time.

“See you soon – and thank you for always wanting to have Motionless In White come play for you!”

Find a list of Motionless In White’s tour dates below.

In addition to the new video release, it’s also been announced that Graveyard Shift will be released on vinyl from tomorrow (September 29) via the band’s website.

Jan 15: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Jan 16: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jan 18: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Jan 19: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Jan 20: Leeds Stylus, UK

Jan 22: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jan 23: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Jan 25: London Koko, UK

Jan 26: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jan 27: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 28: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Why the future's bright for Motionless In White