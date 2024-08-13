Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo jam Ministry’s Just One Fix live onstage

Metallica members Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo have covered Ministry’s Just One Fix onestage.

The duo performed the jam of the industrial metal classic during their concert at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday (August 11). Watch footage of the performance below.

The cover is the latest in a series of ‘doodles’ that guitarist Hammett and bassist Trujillo have been performing together since Metallica’s 2016-to-2019 Worldwired tour. The pair have previously done When Doves Cry by Prince, Killers by Iron Maiden, Dancing Queen by Abba and more, with each cover tailored to honour a hometown musical hero in the city where Metallica are playing.

Ministry formed in Chicago in 1981. The band, led by vocalist Al Jourgensen, started as a synthpop act but began to pioneer the industrial metal genre on their 1988 album The Land Of Rape And Honey.

The band released Just One Fix as the third single of their fifth album, Psalm 69: The Way To Succeed And The Way To Suck Eggs, in January 1993. Though the track didn’t chart, it’s become a fan favourite among Ministry’s following and is their third-most performed song live. It’s been played 712 times at time of publication, per setlist wiki setlist.fm, putting it behind only Thieves (745) and N.W.O. (717).

Ministry acknowledged Metallica’s cover in a Facebook post on Sunday, sharing Youtube footage of the performance with the caption, “Thank you Metallica 🤘🤘🤘”

Metallica are currently midway through the North and Central American leg of their M72 world tour. The tour features “no repeat weekends”, where the band grace the same venue twice and play two totally different setlists. The trek continues with shows at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 16 and 18.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See the full list of Metallica’s upcoming M72 shows below.

Metallica live: Just One Fix (Ministry cover doodle), August 11 2024, Soldier Field, Chicago IL - YouTube Watch On

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico