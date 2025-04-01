“If it wasn’t for those four guys, we might still be wandering around in the dark”: While Kirk Hammett hails Black Sabbath as metal’s founders, Ghost’s Tobias Forge names the “neglected” aspect of their sound

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

As the build-up to Black Sabbath’s farewell show continues, Metallica’s guitarist and Ghost’s mastermind explain why the Birmingham four-piece are so special

Metallica in 2014, Black Sabbath in 2016 and Ghost in 2023
(Image credit: Mark Horton/Getty Images | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA | Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

As the pair prepare to perform at the foundational heavy metal band’s last-ever concert, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Ghost’s Tobias Forge have spoken about the enduring influence of Black Sabbath.

In a new interview with Heavy Consequence, Hammett hails the Birmingham pioneers’ impact on metal music. He calls Metallica’s upcoming performance at the final Sabbath show – Back To The Beginning, taking place at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5 – “a real opportunity to say thank you to Ozzy [Osbourne] and Tony [Iommi] and Geezer [Butler] and Bill [Ward], ’cause they fricking wrote the book on the genre”.

He adds (via Blabbermouth), “If it wasn’t for those four guys, man, we might still be wandering around in the dark. But the fact that they created a genre – not only created it, but then developed it and then turned it into a few different things over the course of their career – is completely awe-inspiring to me and my peers musically. I mean, how do you thank someone like that?”

Metallica are one of several performers set to take the stage at Back To The Beginning, which will also feature the final solo set from Osbourne. Slayer, Anthrax, Mastodon, Halestorm and multiple others will play throughout the day.

Inn addition, Back To The Beginning will have an all-star “supergroup” composed of Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) and others, including Ghost frontman Tobias “Papa V Perpetua” Forge.

Where Hammett praises Sabbath for their influence on heavy music, during a recent appearance on The Mistress Carrie Podcast, Forge speaks about what he feels is an underrated element in the Brummies’ sound.

Hailing the band’s more “proggy” albums – which he says include Vol. 4 (1972), Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973) and Sabotage (1975) – Forge explains (via Ultimate Guitar): “Obviously, everybody’s giving credit to them, but sometimes I think that they neglect… The whole metal genre, all the big heavy bands, it’s always been like, ‘Yeah, Black Sabbath!’ When I think about them, I think about keyboards and I think about big mournful ballads. Those were the deep things.”

He continues, “I love Symptom Of The Universe. I love Children Of The Grave too, but they were so much more than that, so much more than that. And hugely influential for me.”

As well as appearing at Back To The Beginning, Metallica will tour North America this year. See dates and details below.

Ghost will release their new album Skeletá via Loma Vista on April 25. Lead single Satanized is currently streaming. The band will start a six-month world tour in Manchester, UK, on April 15. See details and get tickets via their website.

Updated 2025 Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning poster

(Image credit: Live Nation)

Metallica 2025 tour dates:

Apr 19: Syracuse MA Wireless Dome, NY*
Apr 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*
Apr 26: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON+
May 01: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*
May 03: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN+
May 07: Blacksburg Lane Stadium, VA*
May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH
May 11: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH
May 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA+
May 25: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA*
May 28: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD*
May 31: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC*
Jun 3: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA*
Jun 6: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL+
Jun 8: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL*
Jun 14: Houston NRG Stadium, TX*
Jun 20: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA+
Jun 22: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA*
Jun 27: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO+
Jun 29: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO*

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support
+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about louder
Sweet seated at a table backstage

A beginner's guide to Sweet in 10 brilliant songs, from chart hits to deep cuts
Kula Shaker group portrait

"The thing about rock, if it’s real, is that it will always be relevant": Kula Shaker's Crispian Mills on mass psychosis and the best way to solve writer's block
Sweet seated at a table backstage

A beginner's guide to Sweet in 10 brilliant songs, from chart hits to deep cuts
See more latest
Most Popular
Tom Morello
"We have a very, very simple goal, to make this the greatest day in the history of heavy metal." Tom Morello reveals what we can expect from Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning mega-gig, teases added surprise from "huge superstars"
Babymetal
Babymetal announce new album Metal Forth, featuring collaborations with Poppy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Polyphia, and more
Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, 11/18/93
"Discover the lasting influence of a band that changed the face of rock music." Kurt Cobain Unplugged exhibition to open in London
Steve Jones, David Bowie
"I got Bowie’s microphone with his lipstick on it!" Sex Pistols' Steve Jones on stealing David Bowie's musical equipment from a London stage on the night before the final Ziggy Stardust performance
Refused
"Refused are f**king dead, and this time they really mean it." Swedish hardcore legends Refused announce last ever UK and European tour
Sum 41
Listen to Sum 41's ferocious cover of Rage Against The Machine hit Sleep Now In The Fire
Yes sharing a sofa in August 1969
A rare studio recording of Yes playing a wild version of The Beatles' Eleanor Rigby has surfaced online
Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp in their kitchen
Toyah and Robert Fripp return to action with spirited cover of Tina Turner's evergreen sporting anthem The Best
Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs during their Summer Road Trip Tour at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on August 28, 2024 in Englewood, Colorado
"I am deeply disturbed and hurt by all of this": Kevin Cronin slams REO Speedwagon concert organisers after being "knowingly excluded" from hometown show
Bachman-Turner Overdrive press image
"This song is our tribute to Winnipeg": Bachman-Turner Overdrive team up with Neil Young for first new song in 40 years