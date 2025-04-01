“If it wasn’t for those four guys, we might still be wandering around in the dark”: While Kirk Hammett hails Black Sabbath as metal’s founders, Ghost’s Tobias Forge names the “neglected” aspect of their sound

As the pair prepare to perform at the foundational heavy metal band’s last-ever concert, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Ghost’s Tobias Forge have spoken about the enduring influence of Black Sabbath.

In a new interview with Heavy Consequence, Hammett hails the Birmingham pioneers’ impact on metal music. He calls Metallica’s upcoming performance at the final Sabbath show – Back To The Beginning, taking place at Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5 – “a real opportunity to say thank you to Ozzy [Osbourne] and Tony [Iommi] and Geezer [Butler] and Bill [Ward], ’cause they fricking wrote the book on the genre”.

He adds (via Blabbermouth), “If it wasn’t for those four guys, man, we might still be wandering around in the dark. But the fact that they created a genre – not only created it, but then developed it and then turned it into a few different things over the course of their career – is completely awe-inspiring to me and my peers musically. I mean, how do you thank someone like that?”

Metallica are one of several performers set to take the stage at Back To The Beginning, which will also feature the final solo set from Osbourne. Slayer, Anthrax, Mastodon, Halestorm and multiple others will play throughout the day.

Inn addition, Back To The Beginning will have an all-star “supergroup” composed of Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit) and others, including Ghost frontman Tobias “Papa V Perpetua” Forge.

Where Hammett praises Sabbath for their influence on heavy music, during a recent appearance on The Mistress Carrie Podcast, Forge speaks about what he feels is an underrated element in the Brummies’ sound.

Hailing the band’s more “proggy” albums – which he says include Vol. 4 (1972), Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (1973) and Sabotage (1975) – Forge explains (via Ultimate Guitar): “Obviously, everybody’s giving credit to them, but sometimes I think that they neglect… The whole metal genre, all the big heavy bands, it’s always been like, ‘Yeah, Black Sabbath!’ When I think about them, I think about keyboards and I think about big mournful ballads. Those were the deep things.”

He continues, “I love Symptom Of The Universe. I love Children Of The Grave too, but they were so much more than that, so much more than that. And hugely influential for me.”

As well as appearing at Back To The Beginning, Metallica will tour North America this year. See dates and details below.

Ghost will release their new album Skeletá via Loma Vista on April 25. Lead single Satanized is currently streaming. The band will start a six-month world tour in Manchester, UK, on April 15. See details and get tickets via their website.

(Image credit: Live Nation)

Apr 19: Syracuse MA Wireless Dome, NY*

Apr 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*

Apr 26: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON+

May 01: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*

May 03: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN+

May 07: Blacksburg Lane Stadium, VA*

May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 11: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA+

May 25: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA*

May 28: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD*

May 31: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC*

Jun 3: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA*

Jun 6: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL+

Jun 8: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL*

Jun 14: Houston NRG Stadium, TX*

Jun 20: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA+

Jun 22: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA*

Jun 27: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO+

Jun 29: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO*

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support