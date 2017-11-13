Watch Metallica’s California wildfire benefit show

Metallica have released a stream of their headline set at the Band Together Bay Area benefit show which took place last week.

The band live streamed the event last Thursday night, but have now made their full show available via their YouTube channel.

The concert took place at AT&T Park, San Francisco, and had was organised to raise funds for those affected by the recent wildfires in California, which have left 42 people dead and saw more than 8000 homes and buildings destroyed.

Before Metallica took to the stage, G-Eazy, Rancid, Dave Matthews, Dead & Company and Raphael Saadiq played sets.

Money raised from the show went towards Tipping Point – a charity that fights poverty in the Bay Area. Watch the full 72-minute set below.

Metallica will continue their WorldWired tour dates in February, with a run of shows planned across Europe. Find a full list of their live dates below.

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

