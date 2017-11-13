Watch Metallica’s California wildfire benefit show

Metallica have released a stream of their headline set at the Band Together Bay Area benefit show which took place last week.
The band live streamed the event last Thursday night, but have now made their full show available via their YouTube channel.
The concert took place at AT&T Park, San Francisco, and had was organised to raise funds for those affected by the recent wildfires in California, which have left 42 people dead and saw more than 8000 homes and buildings destroyed.
Before Metallica took to the stage, G-Eazy, Rancid, Dave Matthews, Dead & Company and Raphael Saadiq played sets.
Money raised from the show went towards Tipping Point – a charity that fights poverty in the Bay Area. Watch the full 72-minute set below.
Metallica will continue their WorldWired tour dates in February, with a run of shows planned across Europe. Find a full list of their live dates below.
Metallica 2018 WorldWired tour dates
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland