Watch Marduk’s dark and menacing Viktoria video

Marduk have released a video for Viktoria – the title track from the Swedish outfit’s new studio album.

The follow-up to 2015’s Frontschwein launched last week via Century Media, with Metal Hammer reporting that it combines their “trademark blasting passages and more crawling songs with groove, simple hooks and an apologetically rousing dynamic.”

Vocalist Mortuus, guitarist Morgan, bassist Devo and drummer Fredrik will head out on the road again from next month and will play dates in Europe and South America.

Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Marduk - Viktoria

Marduk 2018 tour dates

Jul 20: Buchenbach Boarstream Open Air, Germany

Aug 08: Josefov Brutal Assault, Czech Republic

Aug 15: Sinbronn Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 23: Crispendorf Wolfszeit Festival, Germany

Sep 22: Novo Hamburgo Rock And Roll Sinuca, Brazil

Sep 23: Sao Paulo Manifesto, Brazil

Sep 25: Cochabamba Ex-Carnivale, Bolivia

Sep 27: Buenos Aires Mvseo Rock, Argentina

Sep 28: Estacion Central Blondie, Chile

Oct 03: Pasto Club Cremesillas, Colombia

Oct 06: Panama City Hangar 18, Panama

Oct 07: San Jose Peppers Club, Costa Rica

Oct 10: San Salvador Cifco, El Salvador