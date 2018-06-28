Watch Marduk’s dark and menacing Viktoria video

Marduk have released a video for Viktoria – the title track from the Swedish outfit’s new studio album.
The follow-up to 2015’s Frontschwein launched last week via Century Media, with Metal Hammer reporting that it combines their “trademark blasting passages and more crawling songs with groove, simple hooks and an apologetically rousing dynamic.”
Vocalist Mortuus, guitarist Morgan, bassist Devo and drummer Fredrik will head out on the road again from next month and will play dates in Europe and South America.
Find a full list of their tour dates below.
Marduk 2018 tour dates
Jul 20: Buchenbach Boarstream Open Air, Germany
Aug 08: Josefov Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 15: Sinbronn Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 23: Crispendorf Wolfszeit Festival, Germany
Sep 22: Novo Hamburgo Rock And Roll Sinuca, Brazil
Sep 23: Sao Paulo Manifesto, Brazil
Sep 25: Cochabamba Ex-Carnivale, Bolivia
Sep 27: Buenos Aires Mvseo Rock, Argentina
Sep 28: Estacion Central Blondie, Chile
Oct 03: Pasto Club Cremesillas, Colombia
Oct 06: Panama City Hangar 18, Panama
Oct 07: San Jose Peppers Club, Costa Rica
Oct 10: San Salvador Cifco, El Salvador