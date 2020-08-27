Not even trashing his car can stop Machine Gun Kelly from rocking out

Machine Gun Kelly has released a video for his new single My Ex’s Best Friend, which features fellow rapper Blackbear.

The video sees Kelly flip his car in the middle of the desert, only be rescued by a mechanic played by Blackbear. As his car is being towed back to civilisation, Kelly takes the opportunity to rock out on the underside of the vehicle… complete with rising sparks and a spectacular sunset.

The track follows hot on the heels of Kelly’s upbeat, Blink-182-inspired rocker Concert For Aliens which launched just a couple of days ago and included none other than Travis Barker on drums.

Both tracks will be included on Kelly’s new album Tickets To My Downfall which is set for release on September 25 through Bad Boy/Interscope Records.

Kelly – who played the part of Tommy Lee in hit Netflix Motley Crue biopic The Dirt, and guested on the Crue's comeback single The Dirt (Est. 1981) – previously collaborated with Barker on the 2019 track I Think I’m OK – with the rapper bringing the Blink-182 musician onboard to fully produce Tickets To My Downfall.

A full tracklist and the official cover art for the record will be revealed in due course.

Aside from his new album, on August 14, Kelly will star in the new Netflix release Project Power, co-starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.