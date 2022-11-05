Watch Lars Ulrich's sons in video for Taipei Houston track Respecter

Taipei Houston have released a video for their track Respecter on the day their debut album dropped.

The two-piece band is made up of drummer and guitarist Myles Ulrich and his brother Layne on vocals and bass. Myles and Layne are the sons of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich.

Respecter is taken from the band's debut album Once Bit Never Bored, released this week on C3 Records.

Celebrating the release of the album and the Respecter video, the band says: "Been a mighty process getting this thing together and we are so hyped to share this with y’all."

Taipei Houston previously released promos for the songs As The Sun Sets and The Middle.

Talking about the debut album, Taipei Houston say: "To us, Taipei Houston is about going against the grain in every aspect. We live in a time that is ripe with extremely difficult and confusing challenges. Technology grips the world more and more, politics have become so polarized, we are heading towards climate disaster.

"This music is born and bred out of the contemporary, buzzing digital anxiety we all experience, and how we can try to escape those feelings — even for a second."

In 2020, proud dad Lars, proudly spoke to Rolling Stone about the band's eclectic influences. He said: “When I was their age, my tastes were literally just half an inch wide.

"When I was 19, it was New Wave of British Heavy Metal. That was it. But between the two of them, it covers so much ground. Both of them are huge Radiohead fans, they listen to a lot of Arctic Monkeys, they definitely listen to a lot of more like noise rock, White Stripes and Jack White, and a lot of punkier stuff.

Asked if the brothers are Metallica fans, Ulrich added, “I don’t know if ‘fans’ is the first word I’d use.” “But I think they respect it. They’re appreciative.”